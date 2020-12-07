How to get in on the 2020 Pappy Van Winkle, Buffalo Trace ‘Antique’ bourbon lottery

Old Rip Van Winkle 10, $69.99

Old Rip Van Winkle 12, $79.99

Pappy Van Winkle 15, $119.99

Pappy Van Winkle 20, $198.98

Pappy Van Winkle 23, $299.99

Eagle Rare 17, $99.99

George T. Stagg, $99.99

Sazerac Rye 18, $99.99

Thomas H. Handy, $99.99

William Larue Weller, $99.99

Bourbon fans can enter both lotteries with one submission and have a chance to win a product from both collections. When you enter, you can choose to enter one lottery or both. There is a limit of one entry per person.

To be clear here, winners of the lottery are NOT NOT NOT winning a free bottle of bourbon. They are winning the right to purchase one bottle of a specific bourbon that has been designated on their winning entry. They will have to pay the regular — but not-jacked-up — retail price.

Winners will be notified in early January using the email address entered with their submission. Winners must purchase their bottle by Jan. 25, 2021 or risk forfeiting the ability to purchase.

Enter online at this link or go to www.ohlq.com for more information.