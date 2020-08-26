Huber Heights Mexican restaurant-market applies for license to serve, sell alcohol

The La Michoacana Mexican Market & Restaurant that opened in May at 6220 Chambersburg Road in the Huber Plaza is seeking a license to serve alcohol in its restaurant and to sell beer and wine from its grocery aisles.
“We are aiming to have a fully stocked bar at the restaurant, including margaritas,” a spokesman for the store told this news outlet. “In the store, we are aiming to have domestic and imported beer” to sell.
La Michoacana, which also operates several Columbus-area stores, offers fresh fruits and vegetables, an extensive selection of meats, Latin-American groceries, money transfers, bill payments, authentic Mexican dishes and fresh bread.
The 20,000-square-foot grocery store and restaurant was a result of the community support shown for the first Dayton-area La Michoacana store at 748 Troy St. in Dayton, according to manager Jose A. Gomez, who oversees both stores.
“We want to make sure we continue to meet demands and are also wanting to reach out to more people,” Gomez said in late 2019, when the project was unveiled. The Troy Street location “will remain open, and we wanted to expand and have more to offer” by opening the Huber Heights store and restaurant, the store manager said.