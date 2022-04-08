dayton-daily-news logo
Human Race to present farewell gala for retiring artistic director

The Human Race Theatre Company artistic director Kevin Moore will retire from the organization in June 2022.

The Human Race Theatre Company artistic director Kevin Moore will retire from the organization in June 2022. CONTRIBUTED

The Human Race Theatre Company will present a farewell gala celebrating artistic director Kevin Moore’s retirement on Saturday, May 14 at the Victoria Theatre.

Moore’s departure will come in June at the end of his 36th year leading Dayton’s premier professional theatre company. He was one of a handful of founding artists assembled to represent the Human Race, founded in 1986 by Suzy Bassani, Sara Exley and Caryl Philips. In fact, Moore was the very first employee, serving as executive director from 1986 to 2011. In 2010, Moore and Marsha Hanna were the first arts team to be given the Ohio Governor’s Award for Arts Administration. He was named producing artistic director following Hanna’s death in 2011.

The gala is entitled “Kevin Moore At the Heart of the Human Race: A Farewell Celebration.” VIP tickets including show, intimate pre-show dinner, drinks and parking are priced at $150. For VIP package info, contact Kappy Kilburn at 937-202-4661. General tickets are priced at $75 for orchestra seating and $25 for balcony seating. Purchase general tickets from Dayton Live Box Office at 937-228-3630 or online at humanracetheatre.org/heart

ExploreDayton arts community mourns loss of William ‘Kip’ Moore

The gala performance will begin at 8 p.m. Festive attire is recommended.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

