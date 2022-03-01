I LOVE THE ‘80s: Rock legends join forces for Rose concert

Rock legends Skid Row, Warrant and Winger, three bands that formed in the 1980s and took the music charts by storm, will bring the “Live To Rock Tour” to The Rose Music Center at The Heights Thursday, June 2.
New Jersey-based punk/metal band Skid Row’s hit singles include “I Remember You” and “18 and Life.” They continued to tour extensively until 1996, and in 2000 they opened for Kiss.
“When we put the band back together, we needed to reintroduce Skid Row as relevant without relying too much on past success,” said bassist Rachel Bolan, in a statement on the Rose’s website. “We wrote songs and hit the road. We sunk our hearts and soul into it, letting people know we weren’t doing it for lack of anything better to do.”
Big-haired glam rockers Warrant have international sales of over 10 million. The band’s double platinum debut album, “Dirty Rotten Filthy Sticking Rich,” produced the hit single “Heaven.” Their second double platinum album, “Cherry Pie,” produced the hit song of the same name.
Heavy-metal band Winger, formed in 1986 by bassist Kip Winger, formerly of Alice Cooper’s band, have two platinum albums: “Winger” and “In the Heart of the Young.” Top singles include “Seventeen,” “Headed for a Heartbreak” and “Miles Away.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets are priced at $23.50-$72. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.
About the Author