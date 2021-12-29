‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 20, Dayton native becomes 5th-highest earning champion

Schneider, a Dayton native, is now tied with Julia Collins, who won 20 games in 2014. Only host Ken Jennings with 74 games, Matt Amodio with 38 games and James Holzhauer with 32 games are ahead of her.

The Chaminade-Julienne graduate added $23,400 on Tuesday, bringing her 20-day total to $768,600. She is the fourth-highest earning champion in regular-season play, the fifth-highest earning champion for all-time winnings — surpassing David Madden on Tuesday — and is the show’s top female earner.