‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 21, Dayton native becomes winningest woman

Dayton native Amy Schneider on Wednesday became the winningest woman in “Jeopardy!” history.
She won her 21st game, passing Julia Collins who won 20 games in 2014.
Her win featured a big Final Jeopardy! payout. She correctly answered: “In the morning of April 15, 1912, Officer Charles Lightoller became the last of about 700 people to board this ship” with the Carpathia.
The Chaminade-Julienne graduate’s $15,000 wager brought her Wednesday total to $37,400.
Schneider now has a 21-day total of $806,600.
She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.
