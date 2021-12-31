Hamburger icon
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 22, Dayton native ekes out another win

Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion. Her current winnings total $342,200.
What to Know
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
58 minutes ago

Dayton native Amy Schneider on Thursday became further entrenched as the winningest woman in “Jeopardy!” history.

She stands alone in fourth place with 22 consecutive games won after a tight race.

Schneider was ahead of her contestants, but host Ken Jennings noted that all three were well positioned for Final Jeopardy!

However, she was the only one to correctly answer: “Confirming a theory, fossils found with this explorer in 1912 included a plant from more than 250 million years ago” with (Robert Falcon) Scott.

The Chaminade-Julienne graduate shared toward the start of the show that in high school she scored a perfect 1600 on her SATs.

Schneider’s take on Thursday was $25,600, bringing her 22-day total to $831,600.

She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
