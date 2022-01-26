‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 40, Dayton native ‘very dominant’ in runaway performance

“Our champion Amy Schneider got her week off to an incredible start yesterday securing her 39th straight win,” said host Ken Jennings at the outset. “What that means is for the first time since the Greatest of All-Time Tournament, the two ‘Jeopardy!’ champions in the show’s history with the longest streaks are now sharing a stage. And I’ll tell you what – I am relieved that I’m hosting because I would not want to be playing Amy Schneider right now. She has been very dominant.”

In the interview segment, the engineering manager from Oakland, California had the Tournament of Champions on her mind.