Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 41, Dayton native’s ‘remarkable run’ comes to an end

This image released by Sony Pictures Television shows contestant Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" After 40 games, Schneider's winning streak has ended. (Casey Durkin/Sony Pictures Television via AP)

Credit: Casey Durkin

caption arrowCaption
This image released by Sony Pictures Television shows contestant Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" After 40 games, Schneider's winning streak has ended. (Casey Durkin/Sony Pictures Television via AP)

Credit: Casey Durkin

Credit: Casey Durkin

What to Know
By , Dayton
13 minutes ago

Dayton native Amy Schneider’s impressive, history-making “Jeopardy!” 40-day winning streak came to an end Jan. 26.

Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, Illinois, defeated the Chaminade-Julienne graduate, who fell short during Final Jeopardy!

“Our returning champion Amy Schneider has now been with us 40 days and 40 nights,” said host Ken Jennings in his introductory remarks. “She has amassed over $1.3 million and answered over 1,300 clues correctly. It’s been a remarkable run – one for the books. And at his point, only one question remains – ‘How long can it go on?’”

Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 40, Dayton native ‘very dominant’ in runaway performance

During Double Jeopardy!, Talsma wagered a true Daily Double increasing his score from $7,800 to $15,600. At the end of the round, Schneider led with $27,600. Talsma had $17,600.

“For the first time in what seems like quite a while, Final Jeopardy! is going to be very important today,” Jennings warned.

In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category Countries of the World: “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an H, it’s also one of the most populous.” Talsma correctly answered Bangladesh, wagering $12,000 and raising his total to $29,600. Schneider didn’t offer a response and wagered $8,000. She finished in second place with $19,600.

“Amy Schneider, congratulations, what a run,” Jennings said. “Thank you for the two months you’ve spent with us. It was very special. It was remarkable. We’ll be seeing you again in the Tournament of Champions.”

ExploreDayton native ‘Jeopardy!’ super champ: ‘It really has been amazing’

The engineering manager from Oakland, California, the second all-time champ and the fourth-highest earner in regular-season play, exits the show with a winning total of $1,382,800.

In Other News
1
Popular Springboro boutique unveils plans for first Oakwood shop
2
FOODIE ALERT: Killer Brownie craft beer a reality thanks to Warped Wing
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 40, Dayton native ‘very dominant’ in...
4
Nationally syndicated radio show from Dayton is for funk lovers
5
5 fun facts about ‘Hamilton’

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top