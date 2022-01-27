‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 41, Dayton native’s ‘remarkable run’ comes to an end

Dayton native Amy Schneider’s impressive, history-making “Jeopardy!” 40-day winning streak came to an end Jan. 26.
Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, Illinois, defeated the Chaminade-Julienne graduate, who fell short during Final Jeopardy!
“Our returning champion Amy Schneider has now been with us 40 days and 40 nights,” said host Ken Jennings in his introductory remarks. “She has amassed over $1.3 million and answered over 1,300 clues correctly. It’s been a remarkable run – one for the books. And at his point, only one question remains – ‘How long can it go on?’”
During Double Jeopardy!, Talsma wagered a true Daily Double increasing his score from $7,800 to $15,600. At the end of the round, Schneider led with $27,600. Talsma had $17,600.
“For the first time in what seems like quite a while, Final Jeopardy! is going to be very important today,” Jennings warned.
In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category Countries of the World: “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an H, it’s also one of the most populous.” Talsma correctly answered Bangladesh, wagering $12,000 and raising his total to $29,600. Schneider didn’t offer a response and wagered $8,000. She finished in second place with $19,600.
“Amy Schneider, congratulations, what a run,” Jennings said. “Thank you for the two months you’ve spent with us. It was very special. It was remarkable. We’ll be seeing you again in the Tournament of Champions.”
The engineering manager from Oakland, California, the second all-time champ and the fourth-highest earner in regular-season play, exits the show with a winning total of $1,382,800.
About the Author