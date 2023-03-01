Julia Reichert memorial service to be held in May

A memorial service for Academy Award-winning documentarian Julia Reichert is slated Saturday, May 6 at 4 p.m. in Yellow Springs.
In a Feb. 27 FilmDayton Facebook post, Steven Bognar, Reichert’s husband and longtime artistic partner, noted the service will be held on the campus of Antioch College.
“There will be music, movie clips, photos, speakers, food and flowers, as we celebrate the one and only Julia Reichert,” Bognar said.
Reichert died Dec. 1, 2022 having battled a rare form of terminal cancer for four and a half years. Her memorial service was originally scheduled Dec. 9 but was postponed due to Bognar testing positive for COVID-19.
“We are looking forward to celebrating Julia on May 6 under a big tent so it’s more COVID safe,” said Bognar to the Dayton Daily News. “She loved springtime, she loved Antioch College, so having a celebration of her life under a tent on campus feels right.”
A longtime resident of Yellow Springs, Reichert received her first Academy Award nomination in 1977 with Jim Klein and Miles Mogulescu for “Union Maids.” She was nominated again with Klein in 1984 for “Seeing Red: Stories of American Communists.” Partnering with Bognar, she received an Academy Award nomination in 2010 for “The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant.” She ultimately won the Oscar in 2020 with Bognar for “American Factory.” She also shared two Emmys with Bognar for “A Lion in the House” (2006) and “American Factory,” which focused on the Chinese-owned Fuyao Glass America windshield plant that opened in the former General Motors factory in Moraine.
Bognar says there could also be a celebration of Reichert’s life held in New York City this spring.
About the Author