dayton-daily-news logo
X

JUST IN: Area’s newest Tropical Smoothie location announced

The Dayton area’s newest Tropical Smoothie shop is “opening soon” at 5615 Wilmington Pike in Centerville, according to the Tropical Smoothie website.
The Dayton area’s newest Tropical Smoothie shop is “opening soon” at 5615 Wilmington Pike in Centerville, according to the Tropical Smoothie website.

What to Know | 9 minutes ago
By Sarah Franks

Smoothie lovers in Centerville will have another destination this fall.

The Dayton area’s newest Tropical Smoothie shop is “opening soon” at 5615 Wilmington Pike in Centerville, according to the Tropical Smoothie website.

ExploreNational Chicken Wing Day is Thursday: 10 saucy places to celebrate

An opening date has not yet been confirmed by an owner, however, the shop has an opening date of Oct. 19 listed on the site. A store manger at the Tropical Smoothie shop at Washington Square, located at 6241 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville, said the new location is owned by the same franchise owner as the Washington Square location.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top