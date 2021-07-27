JUST IN: Area’s newest Tropical Smoothie location announced

The Dayton area’s newest Tropical Smoothie shop is “opening soon” at 5615 Wilmington Pike in Centerville, according to the Tropical Smoothie website.

An opening date has not yet been confirmed by an owner, however, the shop has an opening date of Oct. 19 listed on the site. A store manger at the Tropical Smoothie shop at Washington Square, located at 6241 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville, said the new location is owned by the same franchise owner as the Washington Square location.