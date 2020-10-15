JUST IN: City Barbeque to open its 3rd Dayton-area restaurant Monday

City Barbeque will open its third Dayton-area location Monday, and in the process, it will bring new life to one of the region’s former Steak ’n Shake restaurants that had shut down last year.
The region’s newest barbecue restaurant is located at 6549 Miller Lane, behind the Speedway convenience store at the corner of Miller Lane and Benchwood Road. It will open to the public at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
The new City Barbeque will seat about 80, will employ about 60 and will feature a drive-through, according to a spokeswoman for the Columbus-based chain. It will serve lunch and dinner daily.
The project, which included an extensive renovation of the existing structure that formerly housed Steak 'n Shake, was welcome news to Butler Twp. officials when plans were submitted to the township earlier this year.
“We are very excited for the new City Barbeque and to see a vacant building be repurposed,” Butler Twp. Administrator Erika Vogel told this news outlet in early May.
Columbus-based City Barbeque operates restaurants on East Franklin Street in downtown Centerville and on North Fairfield Road south of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.