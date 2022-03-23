JUST IN: Dayton Celtic Fest announces headliners

“Born in Kirkpatrick Fleming in the South of Scotland, Davy has sung and played guitar since he was seven years old and first appeared on stage a year later with his musical heroes, the Scottish Folk duo Gaberlunzie. He recorded his first album ‘Keeping Folk Alive’ aged twelve and turned professional when he was twenty. Since then he has become a popular and well known face around Scotland and has also performed regularly throughout Europe and North America.”

Gaelic Storm

“This multi-national, Celtic juggernaut grows stronger with each live performance, and as you can imagine, after two decades and over 2,000 shows, it is a true force to be reckoned with. With their latest release, Go Climb a Tree, their music has never sounded more representative of themselves as musicians and as live performers. Gaelic Storm’s storytelling, thrilling instrumentals, and devotion to traditional Celtic music have captivated their legion of fans over the last 20 years.”

Scythian

“Washington DC-based Scythian (sith-ee-yin) began over 12 years ago as a bunch of college buddies playing Celtic music in the streets and has grown to be a headliner on the US Celtic Festival Circuit as well as a name in the Bluegrass/Americana Festival Circuit. They found that their brand of high-energy folk music found a resonance that led The Washington Post to state: “Scythian’s enthusiasm is contagious, and shows seem to end with everyone dancing, jumping around or hoisting glasses.”

Socks in the Frying Pan

“Socks in the Frying Pan are a multi-award winning trio from County Clare on the West coast of Ireland, the universal hub of Irish traditional music. Their dynamic vocal harmonies, virtuosic musical ability and their onstage wit has captured and captivated audiences the world around. One of the most sought after groups in Irish music today, the worldwide ‘Sock Invasion’ continues!”

The Drowsy Lads

“The Drowsy Lads thundered onto the Irish music scene in the US over 15 years ago and their fire and comradery has won over both casual music-lovers and those steeped in hardcore Trad. 2018 brought the release of their 4th album, Everyone In, and the distinction of “Best Irish American Band of 2018″. With an undeniable genuineness that flows from their live performances, the future continues to look bright for these Lads.”

The Fitzgeralds

“A family group consisting of fiddling and step dancing siblings. Featuring 3-time Canadian Grandmaster Fiddle Champions and Ontario Open Step Dance Champions, this unique act features high-energy fiddling and mind-blowing step dancing. It is the rare combination of exceptional musicianship, incomparable step dancing, audience interaction, evident love of performing, and genuine sibling connection that resonates with audiences of all ages and sets this group apart.”

For more information about the festival including a list of activities, visit daytoncelticfestival.com.