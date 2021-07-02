JUST IN: Dayton museum wins major award for ‘Peace Accords’ exhibit

The American Association for State and Local History announced this week that the Dayton museum is the recipient of an Award of Excellence for its exhibit “The Dayton Peace Accords.”

“Until now, there has been no permanent exhibit in the United States to educate the public on the Dayton Peace Accords, the landmark treaty that ended the atrocities of the 1992-95 war in Bosnia-Hercegovina. In its exhibit, Dayton International Peace Museum records the details of this remarkable narrative,” stated a release from AASLH.