JUST IN: Dayton’s Tender Mercy on coveted Esquire’s 2021 Best Bars in America list

Tender Mercy’s home is in the basement of the recently rescued Avant Garde building downtown. Its lounge features two sprawling bars helmed by the bar’s beverage director, Branden Fugate, a “Dayton native who cut his teeth in Los Angeles under the mentorship of esteemed barman Beau du Bois,” according to a release from Tender Mercy.

Explore How a brand new cocktail bar rebounded after shutdown

“Enter through the subway stairway the bar convinced the city to let it burrow into the concrete,” Esquire wrote. “Then walk deeper into the underground cavern, where you’ll encounter a library, a vault turned drinking nook, a sprawling bar serving draft drinks, a wall of (tastefully) naked ladies, followed by a backroom cocktail den with a fireplace and a photo of Richard Gere smoldering against the booze bottles.”

Tender Mercy can now celebrate an unlikely yet successful first year in what the release added “might be the longest soft launch ever.”

“There are some incredibly talented and passionate people in Dayton that live for the craft of hospitality, and we are collectively building something bigger than any one establishment that is worth traveling for,” Kittredge said.