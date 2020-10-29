JUST IN: Del Taco has ‘many new units on the horizon’ in Ohio, franchisee says

Del Taco, one of the nation’s largest Mexican quick-service chains, opened its first Ohio restaurant in Bellefontaine last week and is exploring expansion plans across the state, a spokeswoman for Del Taco’s Ohio franchisee told this news outlet.
The taco chain, founded in Yermo, California in 1964, operates 596 restaurants in about a dozen states. The vast majority of those restaurants — about 90 percent — are in its home state of California. However, the chain is no stranger to the upper Midwest: it operates 9 restaurants in Michigan.
Brandi Joseph, operations director for Del Taco’s Ohio franchisee, said in a release that her company plans to open more Del Taco locations in Ohio, starting in the Columbus area.
“Del Taco’s future in Ohio is bright with many new units on the horizon," Joseph said. "The development plan is still being confirmed as we plan Del Taco’s expansion into Ohio.”
When asked whether the franchisee’s territory includes the Dayton region, a spokeswoman for Del Taco’s Ohio franchisee said only that the “franchisee’s expansion plans into other parts of Ohio are still being finalized.”
Del Taco’s menu features a wide variety of tacos, burritos and quesadillas, but also includes burgers, fries and shakes. The company recently unveiled a handful of new menu items as part of a collaboration with Cholula Hot Sauce.
Three weeks ago, Del Taco CEO John Cappasola told Nation’s Restaurant News, which covers the restaurant industry, that his company’s business had recovered from COVID-19 related struggles. In a conference call to review the chain’s financial performance in the third quarter of the year, Cappasola said Del Taco franchisees reported a 6.5% increase in same-store sales during the quarter.
The new Bellefontaine restaurant is located at 2079 S. Main St.