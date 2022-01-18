JUST IN: Grand opening date announced for Warped Wing’s third location

The reigning king of Dayton craft beer is ready to open their highly-anticipated Mason location.
The grand opening of the Warped Wing Brewpub & Smokery, located at 5650 Tylersville Rd. in Mason, will take place on Friday, Feb. 4 during its regular hours of operation on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
“It was definitely a unique and rewarding experience melding what was once an old-world Irish pub and a fine dining restaurant into a brewery and taproom, but our contractors and design team knocked it out of the park,” said Nick Bowman, vice president of sales and marketing at Warped Wing. “I’m proud of what we’ve put together and excited to share it with the Mason community.”
The brand new, 13,000 sq. ft. facility includes a large taproom featuring a menu filled with smoked foods, an outdoor biergarten opening in the spring, a small pilot brewing system and flexible event space.
“I am looking forward to working on some collaboration beers with our fellow Masonians!” said John Haggerty, brewmaster and managing partner at Warped Wing. “We already have something in the pipeline with Sonder, a Hoppy Red Rye Ale, and am looking forward to getting together with the other guys in town. It will be great to rub elbows with these guys and be able to learn how they think about beer.”
In particular, the Sonder collaboration beer Ryesing Tides will be on tap during the grand opening celebration.
Warped Wing’s original location is situated in downtown Dayton at 26 Wyandot St. In August 2020, the team opened a 20,000 sq. ft. facility, The Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery, in Springboro.
According to Erin O’Neill, culinary director and director of retail operations, the Mason brewery will bring an innovative and eclectic menu to complement the robust beer selection, similar to that of Springboro’s location.
“The smoker is delivered, and the smell of smoking meats will soon fill the air” O’Neill said. “It is very exciting to bring our Warped culinary experience to Mason and the surrounding areas. We are building a great team and are excited to put our stamp on an already great food scene.”
Warped Wing swept the top spots in both “Best Craft Beer” and “Best Local Brewery” categories in the 2021 Best of Dayton contest. This was Warped Wing’s fourth year taking home the top honor for Best Local Brewery.
