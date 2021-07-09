JUST IN: Kevin Moore will retire as artistic director of Human Race Theatre Company

Moore’s departure in June 2022 will come at the end of his 36th year leading Dayton’s premier professional theatre company. He was one of a handful of founding artists assembled to represent the Human Race, founded in 1986 by Suzy Bassani, Sara Exley and Caryl Philips. In fact, Moore was the very first employee, serving as executive director from 1986 to 2011. In 2010, Moore and Marsha Hanna were the first arts team to be given the Ohio Governor’s Award for Arts Administration. He was named producing artistic director following Hanna’s death in 2011.

“It has been my honor to partner with Kevin in leading the Human Race over the last several years,” said Human Race executive director Kappy Kilburn in a release. “I have been so very lucky to get to work with and learn from him before he retires. We look forward to celebrating Kevin over the next year as we transition into the next exciting phase of the Human Race.”