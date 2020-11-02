JUST IN: LaRosa’s closes its 4th Dayton-area pizza restaurant in the last 4 years

LaRosa’s officials said in a release that “challenges from the closure of the (restaurant’s) dining room due to COVID-19 and the imminent expiration of its lease made operating the Englewood pizzeria no longer feasible.”

The closure of the Englewood location at 7712 Hoke Road marks the fourth local LaRosa’s to close permanently in the last four years, reducing the chain’s presence in the Dayton market from five locations in 2016 to one. A Kettering location that had been open since 2007 shut its doors in February 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic’s full impact. A Beavercreek location was closed in 2018, and a Huber Heights pizzeria was shuttered in 2016.