JUST IN: Little York Tavern & Pizza sets opening date for its 2nd location

Little York Tavern & Pizza, the popular pub and music destination for nearly four decades in Vandalia, has revealed the opening date of its new location at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, which will be called “Little York Pizza.”
“Our grand opening will be Thursday, Oct. 1,” owner Matt Hentrick told this news outlet Wednesday. "We are very pleased and excited to have the opportunity to serve our food in the Kettering location, and I want to personally thank all of my Little York Tavern staff and vendors who have been so instrumental in getting us up and running.”
“Although the building is much smaller, with a more limited menu, than what is offered in Vandalia, we will still have our same pizza recipe as well as subs, salads, and a few appetizers for our customers to choose from. Limited dine-in space is available, in addition to a nice deck for outdoor seating when weather permits. We will also be offering carry-out and delivery through our website at www.get-lyt.com."
The hours for the new Little York Pizza will be hours will be 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, and 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Hentrick said.
Hentrick had disclosed his intention to open the Kettering restaurant in early March, just before the full force of the coronavirus pandemic was felt in the form of a forced shutdown of all dine-in service at bars and restaurants. The Kettering space most recently housed an Arepas & Co Colombian Comfort Food restaurant. The owner said he had been looking to expand Little York Tavern & PIzza’s footprint in the Dayton area for some time. Kettering, he said, “is a good area with a strong residential base.”
Little York Tavern & Pizza has operated other franchise sites in the past, including one in Franklin in the late 1990s.
The Kettering space, set back from the road and tucked in behind another business, had earned a reputation as a graveyard of restaurants of sorts in the early 2000s, when a series of nearly a half-dozen restaurants failed to flourish there. But Arepas & Co broke the curse: it served customers from that building for nearly six years, considerably longer than its predecessors, before shutting its doors in February 2020 due in part to family medical issues. An Arepas location at East Third Street and Wayne Avenue in downtown Dayton continues to operate.