JUST IN: Little York Tavern & Pizza sets opening date for its 2nd location

“Our grand opening will be Thursday, Oct. 1,” owner Matt Hentrick told this news outlet Wednesday. "We are very pleased and excited to have the opportunity to serve our food in the Kettering location, and I want to personally thank all of my Little York Tavern staff and vendors who have been so instrumental in getting us up and running.”

“Although the building is much smaller, with a more limited menu, than what is offered in Vandalia, we will still have our same pizza recipe as well as subs, salads, and a few appetizers for our customers to choose from. Limited dine-in space is available, in addition to a nice deck for outdoor seating when weather permits. We will also be offering carry-out and delivery through our website at www.get-lyt.com."