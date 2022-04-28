JUST IN: Randy Travis to appear at Fraze in June

Country legend Randy Travis will appear in The Music of Randy Travis concert at the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, June 4.
Featuring country singer and Travis’ co-star in “The Price,” James Dupré, the concert includes the original Randy Travis Band performing all 16 of the legend’s hits such as “On the Other Hand” and “Forever and Ever, Amen.”
In addition to enjoying video highlights, audiences can expect Travis to offer commentary alongside his wife, Mary, on stage.
Tickets are priced at $28-$50. For tickets or more information, visit fraze.com.
Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering.
