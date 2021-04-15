JUST IN: ‘Rose & Remington’ lifestyle shop to open at Dayton Mall

“Inside Rose & Remington guests can find a unique selection of empowering and affordable fashion with most dresses ranging from $30 to $65 and tops ranging from $20 to $45,” according to a Dayton Mall release. “In addition to this Dayton location, Rose & Remington will increase their footprint within other Washington Prime Group centers this year including Great Lakes Mall in Mentor, OH, Southern Park Mall in Boardman, OH, Grand Central Mall in Vienna, WV and The Mall at Johnson City in Johnson City, TN.”

Rose & Remington can also be found inside The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

“The store will carry a wide selection of eclectic jewelry, candles and other items that support nationwide and global initiatives,” stated the release. “Rose & Remington also offers opportunities to host giveback events to support local nonprofits.”