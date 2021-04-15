JUST IN: ‘Rose & Remington’ lifestyle shop to open at Dayton Mall

A new lifestyle store offering “affordable, contemporary clothing, accessories, gifts, home décor and more” will open its doors to Dayton this fall.
Rose & Remington, a women’s lifestyle shop launched in 2013 by two Ohioans, Kristen Ponchot and her mother Dee Alexander, will open in fall 2021 at the Dayton Mall, located at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Rd. Ponchot’s brother, Nate Alexander, also co-owns the store along with the mother-daughter duo.
“Dayton Mall is proud to welcome Rose & Remington to our mix of retail options,” said Dave Duebber, General Manager at Dayton Mall. “In an effort to meet shopper demands, we continue to deliver a wide variety of retail, dining, entertainment and event options to keep shoppers engaged and returning often.”
The store will be located in a 5,501 square foot space next to First Watch and Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa.
“Inside Rose & Remington guests can find a unique selection of empowering and affordable fashion with most dresses ranging from $30 to $65 and tops ranging from $20 to $45,” according to a Dayton Mall release. “In addition to this Dayton location, Rose & Remington will increase their footprint within other Washington Prime Group centers this year including Great Lakes Mall in Mentor, OH, Southern Park Mall in Boardman, OH, Grand Central Mall in Vienna, WV and The Mall at Johnson City in Johnson City, TN.”
Rose & Remington can also be found inside The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.
“The store will carry a wide selection of eclectic jewelry, candles and other items that support nationwide and global initiatives,” stated the release. “Rose & Remington also offers opportunities to host giveback events to support local nonprofits.”