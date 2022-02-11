JUST IN: Sistine Chapel exhibition extends in Beavercreek

“We were overwhelmed with the response from Dayton area guests wanting to visit the exhibition, we just couldn’t leave the area without offering two more weeks for people to experience Michelangelo’s work,’ said Sylvia Noland, business development manager at SEE Global Entertainment, producer of the exhibit, in a release.

The exhibition spotlights a collection of Michelangelo’s iconic ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced in a format that allows viewers to get face-to-face with the masterpieces. The more than 30 artfully displayed reproductions include “The Creation of Adam” and “The Last Judgement.”