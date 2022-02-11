JUST IN: Sistine Chapel exhibition extends in Beavercreek

You have two additional weeks to explore the beauty of art and cultural history as the internationally acclaimed “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” extends at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek through Feb. 27.
“We were overwhelmed with the response from Dayton area guests wanting to visit the exhibition, we just couldn’t leave the area without offering two more weeks for people to experience Michelangelo’s work,’ said Sylvia Noland, business development manager at SEE Global Entertainment, producer of the exhibit, in a release.
The exhibition spotlights a collection of Michelangelo’s iconic ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced in a format that allows viewers to get face-to-face with the masterpieces. The more than 30 artfully displayed reproductions include “The Creation of Adam” and “The Last Judgement.”
“Our guests at the exhibition have been a pleasure to serve this past month,” Noland said. “From the city Mayor, to the team at Mall at Fairfield Commons, to the local staff we hired to assist during our exhibition, we have met some really great people here. We are thrilled to be able to provide this inspiring and unforgettable experience at an affordable price for two more weeks in this community.
HOW TO GO
WHAT: “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition”
WHERE: Upper level of former Elder-Beerman at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek.
WHEN: Through Feb. 27 with tickets sold Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
COST: $19 for adults, $13.30 for youth. Discounts for seniors, students, military and family bundles are available.
TICKETS: Visit website
