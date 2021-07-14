JUST IN: Warped Wing Brewing to launch bottled root beer brand

A downtown Dayton brewery is about to warp its image as it expands its brand into the soda pop arena.
Warped Wing Brewing, located at 26 Wyandot St. in Dayton, and in Springboro at its Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery location, at the crossroads of Springboro at State Routes 73 and 741, is preparing to release a non-alcoholic, gluten-free and caffeine-free root beer.
The root beer will be sold in six-packs of 12 oz bottles at both Warped Wing locations beginning Friday, July 23. Beginning the week of July 26, the bottles will become available at Warped Wing’s retail partners throughout the region.
“This is an exciting opportunity for us,” said Nick Bowman, VP/Sales & Marketing and Managing Partner at Warped Wing. “We have been testing our housemade root beer as a draught-only offering for a few years with tremendous success and now we have the opportunity to offer it as a bottled option to our valued customers. We have seen a growing demand for a true craft soda and we are proud to be part of this category.”
At the same time of the release, Graeter’s Ice Cream will celebrate Warped Wing’s new endeavor with a special collaborative root beer float that was “developed to bring both of these craft brands together,” according to a release. Root beer floats will be exclusively offered at both Warped Wing locations beginning the day of the bottle launch.
Following the launch, Dayton-area Graeter’s shops will have bottles available for carryout, as well as a special root beer float package available for delivery the week after the release.
More collaborations inspired by the float are in the works, including a “Movie Night” inspired float where families can enjoy a night on the lawn at Wright Station across from the Barrel Room & Smokery.
“We also have other flavors in the development stage but we are going all in on root beer out of the gate,” Bowman said. “We see this eventually becoming a portfolio of sodas to satisfy a wide variety of palates.”