Kettering Children’s Theater presents final show on original Rosewood Arts Center stage

Snapp said KCT performances serve as the “perfect opportunity to introduce little ones to live theater.”

“To the little ones who attend our shows, these kids are professionals; the light in their eyes as they collect autographs from the cast is one of the most heartwarming parts of the evening,” Snapp said. “Even if you don’t have young ones, or know the kids in the show, supporting local performances like this is a great way to see firsthand how the arts bring out the talents of young folk in the community. If nothing else, you have to admit everyone loves a good murder mystery!”

Like herself, Snapp said the children preforming “Baker Street Irregulars” and other shows with the program may one day continue acting and contributing to the arts in the Dayton community. She was a member of the University of Dayton Theatre Program and Studio Theatre.

“Someday you may see the same faces onstage at Carroll High School or UD or the Human Race Theatre,” Snapp said. “And maybe you’ll see Rosewood’s art displays as you walk the halls and sign up for a class of your own, trying your hand at glass blowing, ceramics or any number of new hobbies.”

Snapp is also excited for the upcoming renovations to the theater space which are “pending approval by Kettering City Council and the success of additional fundraising efforts,” according to Ken Paxton, marketing and communications supervisor for the City of Kettering.

“I’m thrilled that I get to finally see Rosewood’s dream of renovation come to fruition,” Snapp said. “It’s been spoken of hopefully ever since my days as an actor there and it’s is so exciting that I get to be here and see the wonderful things Kettering is giving not only the theatre, but all the artists (and future artists) that call Rosewood home.”

The City of Kettering and the Kettering Parks Foundation have teamed up to facilitate and fund the infrastructure renovations to the Rosewood Arts Center. The theater renovations are one piece of Rosewood’s transformation and will include new audio, lighting and technology as well as an ADA accessible stage and seating area, 160 fixed seats, an upgraded stage and flooring, and a new HVAC system.

Members of the public can contribute to the funding of the renovation by participating in the Foundation’s Friends of Rosewood Theater Name a Seat Campaign. Each of the 160 new theater seats will be named after donors who helped fund the project and are $350 per seat.

HOW TO GO

What: Kettering Children Theater presents “Baker Street Irregulars”

When: Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

Where: Rosewood Arts Center, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering

Cost: Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. They can be purchased at the door beginning a half hour before the performance or in advance at the Rosewood Arts Center front desk or by calling 937-296-0294.

More Information: Visit https://www.playkettering.org/kettering-childrens-theatre.