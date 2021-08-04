Kroger releases details for new store replacing local Kmart

Explore Kroger plans to close two stores after Woodman store is built

Kroger plans to pull back some of the landscaping at the curb to accommodate plenty of parking spaces. However, the company plans to put in more trees and landscaping on the street, according to the plans presented on July 27.

Kroger plans to move the Woodman Drive parking lot entrance.

Riverside staff expressed some concerns about the lighting at the new Kroger extending past the boundaries of the parking lot and recommended the zoning board approve their lighting plan. The zoning board agreed.

When the new Kroger opens, stores on Spinning and Smithville roads will close, according to Kroger. No opening date has been set for the new store.