Kroger to open new store at former Kmart site in Riverside

Kroger announced plans to build a new store at the site of a former Kmart on Woodman Drive in Riverside. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Business | 57 minutes ago
By Kristen SpickerEileen McClory - Dayton Daily News

Kroger announced plans to open a new store at the site of a former Kmart in Riverside.

The store will be located at 601 Woodman Drive.

“This new Kroger store is a game-changer for our community,” said Gary Burkholder, Riverside community development director. “The City thanks Kroger and their entire team for their commitment to reinvest in Riverside.”

The store is expected to employed about 160 people. Those interested in working for Kroger can visit jobs.kroger.com.

“Kroger is proud to bring a fresh and friendly customer experience to the Riverside community,” said Erin Rolfes, corporate affairs manager of the Cincinnati/Dayton division of Kroger. “We believe Fresh for Everyone means having the right products our customers need when they need them. This new store is a great step toward that goal.”

Construction on the store is expected to begin soon. Information about the grand opening date will be announced as details are available.

Previously, U-Haul considered the location for a storage and truck terminal, but city officials voted against rezoning the property.

