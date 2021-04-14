Last chance to see thousands of blooming daffodils, a spring sight each year in Oakwood

The daffodils bloomed about three weeks ago, Gray said, and are past their peak, but the expanse of fading blossoms and foliage among tall trees is still a sight.

John C. Gray and his wife Mj, have 160,000 daffodils planted at their home at 1911 Ridgeway Rd. in Oakwood. The daffodils bloom for nearly three weeks each spring and visitors flock to see the sight. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / JOHN C. GRAY

Each year visitors, armed with cameras, wander the pathways among the flowers to take photographs and wonder at the scene.

“We had no knowledge that it would be as big of a hit as it,” Gray said. “It’s a joy to see people out.”