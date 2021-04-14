Last chance to see thousands of blooming daffodils, a spring sight each year in Oakwood

There are still a few days left to catch a glimpse of a spectacular display of spring flowers in Oakwood.
Each year the hillside at 1911 Ridgeway Road comes alive with thousands of bright yellow daffodils.
John C. Gray, the owner of the home surrounded by the glorious blooms, and his wife Mj, started planting “classic daffodils” in 2006.
“We started with just a few – maybe 10,000 – and we worked our way up to 160,000,” he said.
The daffodils bloomed about three weeks ago, Gray said, and are past their peak, but the expanse of fading blossoms and foliage among tall trees is still a sight.
Each year visitors, armed with cameras, wander the pathways among the flowers to take photographs and wonder at the scene.
“We had no knowledge that it would be as big of a hit as it,” Gray said. “It’s a joy to see people out.”