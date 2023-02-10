Last-minute gift shopping stops for Valentine’s Day

The Winans Chocolate Factory in Piqua mixes fresh, whole ingredients like heavy cream, butter, and sugar. Then they add peanut butter, nuts or purees like maple, orange, raspberry, and coconut to create the center of their chocolate confections, which are then coated in chocolate, marked and packed by hand. And then there’s the coffee. They roast internationally sourced beans daily to ensure peak freshness and maintain direct-trade relationships with coffee growers and offer organic and fair-trade certified coffees. Sure, you can do a classic like Esther Price, but if you want more than a candy option in a one-stop shop, Winans is a great spot to hit up. You’ll find locations across the Miami Valley.

The Flower Shoppe

2977 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

937-224-7673 or www.theflowershoppe.com

Back in the day flower shops offered exactly what they were billed to offer — plants and flowers. But today’s flower shops have taken it to the next level. Owner Mark Brueninghaus of The Flower Shoppe has an incredible eye, not just for beautiful flower arrangements but for home decor and gift merchandising. His new store gives him the perfect canvas and more space to show off his many talents. He’s not alone. Other local florists across the region offer other merchandise to peruse while you are in to get your blooms. So be sure to look to your local flower shop for beautiful blooms and so much more.

Heart Mercantile

504 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-938-5828 or www.heartmercantile.com

This hipster boutique in the Oregon District has plenty of handmade goods, clothing, jewelry and gifts to fit the bill. It’s a great stop whether you are shopping for a man or a woman and their name kind of screams for a Valentine’s Day shopping stop. They do a great job posting to social media, so if you haven’t been before or been lately and want a taste, visit them on Facebook or Instagram to see more. This is a business that doesn’t take itself seriously, has humor in spades and all of that comes together to make shopping so much fun.

Luna Gifts & Botanicals

261 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-608-9525 or lunadayton.com

The sister store to Heart Mercantile, Luna Gifts & Botanicals has a fantastic selection of plants at the front of the store and soft goods, home decor, paper goods and more throughout the back half. Luna strikes a nice tone and presents a variety of inventory that compliments itself well. They also have a selection of rare plants that arrived on Feb. 9 including Hoyas, Thai Constellations, Amydriums, Diefenbachias, Dishchidias, Philodendrons, Sanseverias. If your special someone has a green thumb this is a must.

Gem City Catfe

1513 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-949-9170 or www.gemcitycatfe.com

Cats? Community? Coffee? Count us in. The goal of Gem City Catfé is to foster positive interactions between cats and people in an expectation free environment. It’s a cafe space with free WIFI serving fair-trade coffee, tea and bakery items along with wine and cocktails. They have a fully separate cat lounge that is home to 18 adoptable, feline friends from their 501(c)(3) non-profit rescue partner, Gem City Kitties. They also have an art gallery upstairs, which serves as extra seating for co-working or activities like classes, meetings and workshops. This is the perfect gift for the cat lover in your life. Bring them in and make an afternoon out of it or grab a gift certificate and pair it with a cat-themed gift. If you are planning a visit they suggest reservations to ensure you can get into the cat lounge.

The Little Exchange

45 Park Ave., Oakwood

937-299-1561 or www.thelittleexchange.org

If you’ve never been before, it’s time to get to the Little Exchange and start shopping for your good cause that will ultimately benefit a good cause. Since 1950, The Little Exchange has proudly donated over $1.7 million to Dayton Children’s Hospital. They offer unique and exclusive gifts for children, women and men in every price range and offer personalized service, complimentary gift wrap and free local delivery.

Carillon Historical Park

1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

(937) 293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org

This very special 65-acre park and museum — which contains historic buildings and exhibits concerning the history of technology and the history of Dayton and its residents from 1796 to the present — is filled with terrific gift ideas. You could buy a membership for a year’s worth of visits and memory making. It also has a great gift shop filled with items celebrating Dayton’s rich history. For him, merchandise around the Dayton Triangles — the first NFL team ever. For her, jewelry and baubles that pay homage to days gone by. Or you could do a gift certificate good for food and drink at Carillon Brewing Co. or those aforementioned merchandise and gifts.

Urban Handmade

113 Corry St., Yellow Springs

(937) 319-6049 or https://www.shopurbanhandmade.com

As the folks at Urban Handmade like to point out, “buying handmade helps us reconnect with our communities and each other.” Located in beautiful Downtown Yellow Springs, this shopping destination carries work from over 70 artists and makers ware specializing in jewelry, accessories, clothing, handbags, paper goods, bath and body, original art and much more. And if you don’t find the perfect gift, the good news is there are plenty of other shops to check out nearby and plenty of restaurants to find some tasty nourishment.

The Barrel House

417 E. 3rd St., Dayton

937-222-4795 or www.barrelhousetap.com

Want something quick and easy? Head to a brewery or beer bar that has growler fills. One of our favorites is The Barrel House downtown. It not only boasts 17 beer taps but has an interesting off the beaten path selection of beer and wine bottle sales for carry out. Better still they have an insta-chill cooler and can chill your shelf bottle within 5-7 minutes. And with Square One Salon right across the street that gives you enough time to pop over, shop their Aveda products and buy a gift card so that you can be crowned the No. 1 best Valentine gift giver.

The Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

937-223-4278 or www.daytonartinstitute.org/visit/shopping

The DAI Museum Store is located just off the museum’s Entrance Rotunda and is open during regular museum hours. It offers a wide selection of books, prints, gifts, toys, jewelry, home decor and more that will appeal to the art lover in your life. Museum Members receive 10 percent off Museum Store purchases. They have several heart-beaded jewelry pieces, a Charlie Harper love birds coaster set, a cool “Love comes in many colors” mug and a Van Gogh Irises pop-up bouquet. It’s a good spot to shop in matters of the heart and has items you won’t find at other stores around town.

