Long-time owner of 107-year-old Dayton restaurant business dies at 71

At its peak in the 1990s and early 2000s, Brucken Foods had five employees, Tucker said. But an economic downturn and the closing of iconic Dayton-area restaurants such as Dominic’s, The Tropics, Brown Derby, and The Colony Club, among others, cost Brucken Foods some of its regular accounts, prompting Tucker to launch the online retail side of the business.

He put the business up for sale in January 2014. “It’s time for me to go fishing,” Tucker told this news outlet at the time. Later that year, Tucker sold the company to the husband-and-wife entrepreneur team of Steve and Mary Lingg.

The company’s products today still include Brucken Foods signature steak seasoning (a “secret seasoning of some of the best steak restaurants in the Dayton area,” the company’s web site says), chicken and BBQ rub, barbecue sauce, hot fresh horseradish and spicy Dusseldorf mustard.

Tucker was known for “his giving nature, witty sense of humor, and (was) one of the greatest storytellers there ever was,” according to his online obituary. “Donnie was a lover of all music and could often be found strumming his guitar, singing original lyrics he compiled about life experiences. He enjoyed frequent fishing and golf trips with family and friends. Donnie will be missed by many but forgotten by few.”

