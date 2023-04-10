Mason native earns spot in ‘American Idol’ top 24

Mason native Michael Williams is one step closer to being the next “American Idol.”
In the showstopper round that aired April 9, the 21-year-old singer performed Miley Cyrus’ “Angels Like You.” Before his performance, Williams said he felt confident but was managing expectations.
After giving him critiques on his performance, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie put Williams through to the top 24.
His initial audition with the song “Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars wowed the judges. Perry particularly praised him as “top-10 worthy.” His premiere performance earned him a golden ticket straight to the Hollywood round.
Follow Williams’ journey on “American Idol” at 8 p.m. Sundays on ABC.
In Other News
About the Author