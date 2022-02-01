MEET THE ‘HAMILTON’ CAST: Stephanie Jae Park brings gentleness, rage to stage as Eliza Hamilton

Previous credits: Park appeared in the Broadway casts of “War Paint” and “The King and I.” She also appeared in the first national tour of “Cinderella” and Lyric Opera of Chicago’s production of “Oklahoma!” Her University of Cincinnati-College Conservatory of Music credits include “Rent” and “Les Misérables.”

Thoughts on Eliza: “Eliza is the most perfect, supportive woman she can be, constantly asking what she exactly wants from Alexander and being dismissed here and there,” Park said. “And in ‘Burn,’ we finally get to see the reward of her finally taking the power back. She erases herself from his narrative but that’s the moment she decides to live for herself. I fill the song with justified anger.”