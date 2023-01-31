Melt Bar & Grilled permanently closed in Beavercreek

Yesterday a restaurant employee could not confirm whether or not the restaurant was reopening today. The employee said a press release would be distributed. At this time, Dayton.com has not received a press release.

According to Cleveland.com, the chain closed its Columbus Short North District location in July 2022. Company founder Matt Fish attributed the decision to “very difficult staffing challenges, major cost increases, and other new issues to navigate in the post-pandemic world.”

Melt Bar & Grilled opened its 5,000-square-foot restaurant at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in June 2017. The chain’s nearest location is in Columbus at 4206 Worth Ave.