MetroParks seeks volunteers for a day

The goal is to help beautify the parks and prepare them for the winter season.

It’s a great way to spend a day with family and/or friends and to teach children and grandchildren the importance of giving back to their communities. All you need is three hours of free time. It’s also a great project for groups such as scout troops and religious organizations.

“This day of service is a fun, hands-on way to connect with nature and your neighbors while making a real difference in your parks,” said MetroParks volunteer coordinator Allie Zimmerman. “MetroParks welcomes more than two million visitors a year and is a community asset that supports quality of life in our region. It’s incredibly important to take care of what we have, and we definitely need helping hands to support our staff with large projects.”

Ellen Rice of Centerville is one of the many volunteers who has enjoyed her MetroParks experience. Last year she worked on removing invasives at Sugarcreek.

“Except for the weather we were very pleased,” she said. “The organizer had all of the necessary tools and tracked the weather and assured us the rain would end soon. Rice said the rain was actually helpful to some degree because it allowed the volunteers to pull up the small honeysuckles more easily.) She said another staff member popped in just to let them know they were appreciated.

“My husband and I really appreciated the opportunity to give back to the MetroParks,” said Tamara Scott of West Carrollton. “We have enjoyed them for many years and now that we’re retired we had the chance to volunteer. We had fun at our cleanup along the bike trail near Dull Woods and we highly recommend more people give at least a few hours a year to help out MetroParks. It is very gratifying.”

Here’s a sampling of what you can do to help:

Litter removal at RiverScape and Possum Creek MetroParks. With so many visitors for summer concerts, festivals and programs, MetroParks staff need support collecting litter that has accumulated along the riverbanks.

Reforestation efforts at Carriage Hill MetroPark.

Invasive species removal in the Twin Valley, Adventure Centrar, Taylorsville, Hills & Dales, Cox Arboretum, Sugarcreek and Englewood MetroParks. Invasive plants, such as honeysuckle, are detrimental to healthy habits and can be pervasive.

Trail maintenance at MetroParks Mountain Biking Area (MoMBA)

Gardening and mulching at Cox Arboretum, Possum Creek and RiverScape MetroParks. Garden clean up is essential for gardens to productively last over the cold weather seasons and be ready for spring. Garden beds need to be prepped for winter and certain plants must be cut back for the season.

Prairie planting and leaf cycling at Island and Aullwood Garden MetroParks. Prairie clean up is needed at multiple locations and helps these important habitats during the cold weather months.

Participants should dress for the weather and the activity in which they will participate. Supplies will be provided depending on the project, but individuals may want to bring gloves and a refillable water bottle.

Participants can sign up as an individual, family or group. Registration is required via MetroParks’ volunteer site, Get Connected. Learn more and sign up at metroparks.org/make-difference-day. Register online by Friday, Oct. 25.

Other ways to help

If you aren’t available on Oct. 26, MetroParks volunteers are needed year-round for a variety of tasks. Learn more about becoming a volunteer for other projects and more at metroparks.org/volunteer.

Make a Difference Day is sponsored by Montgomery County Environmental Services, Keep Montgomery County Beautiful, ServeOhio and QEI Engineers, Inc. Celebrating more than 60 years of preserving green space and natural areas, Five Rivers MetroParks is a nationally renowned park system accredited by the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies. Educational programs and recreational opportunities are offered year-round for all ages. To learn more about Five Rivers MetroParks, log onto www.metroparks.org or call 937-275-PARK (7275).

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.