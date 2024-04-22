Miami County will call, visit those who don’t renew dog licenses

The goals of the new procedures include ensuring those revenues are received, when appropriate, as well to keep dog license records current.

The procedures now being followed include shelter staff following up with residents who have not renewed licenses for 2024, Craft said. The shelter has been averaging more than 1,000 fewer licenses sold each year for the past few years.

In 2021, 16,996 licenses were sold; 14,804 in 2023; and 13,692 in 2024, according to information Craft shared with the county commissioners in a recent discussion.

“Although we have not done this in the past, many other local dog wardens follow this same procedure. We will be calling residents, speaking to them at their homes and/or leaving door hangers, if they have not renewed their licenses,” Craft said.

If someone no longer has a dog, they are asked to contact the shelter at 937-332-6919 so records can be updated. If owners have forgotten to purchase the 2024 dog license, there are multiple ways to do so — at the county Auditor’s Office in the county Safety Building in downtown Troy, at the shelter at 1110 N. County Road 25A in Troy, or online at http://www.miamicountyohio.gov/115/Auditor.

Citations are issued to those in violation of ORC 955.01 (requiring licensing of dogs each year between December and Jan. 31). The citations are more expensive than purchasing a license prior to a citation being issued, Craft said.

The license fees will not go toward construction of a proposed new animal shelter. A private fundraising effort is underway for that project by the nonprofit Miami County Partners for Animal Welfare or MCPAW organization.