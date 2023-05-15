Miamisburg restaurant to celebrate 1 year with 600-foot-long cheesesteak

“We’re just going to blow it out of the water and go for 600 feet,” Jordan said.

The event will start at noon and Jordan said they hope to have 90 percent of the cheesesteak built at that time. He and his staff are planning to arrive at 8 a.m. to begin construction.

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill is using 400 pounds of steak, 168 pounds of cheese and 600 12-inch pieces of bread to build the cheesesteak. Guests will be able to enjoy the cheesesteak after they finish, Jordan said. He expects guests to try the cheesesteak until 7 p.m.

“I honestly think it’s going to be so much fun,” he said. “I’m not stressed about it at all. I think it’s going to be such a great time for us, for the staff. That’s kind of the whole point, just to celebrate the whole year.”

The owners originally wanted to make the world’s largest cheesesteak when they first opened the restaurant, but Jordan said they ultimately decided to wait until their first anniversary.

The brothers, both graduates of Miamisburg High School and Sinclair Community College, took over ownership of the original Steak Thyme, located at 4040 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, over 10 years ago. Their parents, Musa and Huda Shteiwi, opened the restaurant together in October 2005, just before their father, Musa, died in 2006.

The original restaurant on Wilmington Pike is a standard, casual dining and carryout restaurant. The second restaurant has a full-service bar, a large dining room and new menu offerings.

For those planning to attend the celebration, Jordan said parking will be available behind the restaurant.

For more information about the restaurant, visit www.steakthyme.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.