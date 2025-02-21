Breaking: Trump administration throws out protections from deportation for roughly half a million Haitians

Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre to host festival spotlighting regional filmmakers

The 2025 Catalano Film Festival, a celebration of regional filmmaking created and curated by Johnny Catalano, will take place Saturday, March 1 at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg.

The 2025 Catalano Film Festival, a celebration of regional filmmaking created and curated by Johnny Catalano, will take place Saturday, March 1 at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg.
44 minutes ago
Regional filmmaking will be celebrated at the third annual Catalano Film Festival on Saturday, March 1 at Miamisburg’s historic Plaza Theatre.

Created and curated by local independent filmmaker Johnny Catalano, seven short films will be showcased beginning at 5 p.m.

“We want this festival to be a celebratory voice meant to empower filmmakers to continue working,” Catalano said. “My mission every year is to have the filmmakers in this region be excited that this festival is coming up, that they can get a film made specifically for this festival. In many cases, some films enter a vacuum of Facebook or YouTube and do not receive the necessary outlet they deserve. As a filmmaker, you need feedback from a live audience in a premiere-style environment. Feedback is necessary for the process.”

Director Vaslav J. Rice (center) and his crew on the 2023 Catalano Film Festival red carpet for his powerful short drama, "The Intersection."

The 2025 festival lineup consists of:

“Creatures of Habit”

Directed by Bryon Jones

Overview: “Meekah, a determined journalist, makes a living solving the coldest of cold cases. What begins as a routine night of studying files and crime scene documents takes a chilling turn when an unexpected stranger pays her a visit.”

A scene from "Creatures of Habit" directed by Bryon Jones.

Credit: FACEBOOK

Credit: FACEBOOK

“Legends of Golf”

Directed by Evan Maines

Overview: This film was originally the pilot episode for a comedy Maines (“Trash Wife”) wrote and directed. It stars comedian Lee Kimbrell and is a humorous satire based in the culture of golf.

Writer and director Evan Maines (with microphone) and crew for his short film "Trash Wife" at the 2023 Catalano Film Festival. "Trash Wife" received wins for Best Director, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Looker”

Directed by Max Kaplan

Overview: “‘Looker’ follows Anna, who learns she is inexplicably cursed with melting out of existence whenever she is not perceived by others. In her desperation to survive, she must go to greater and greater lengths to be seen, with terrifying consequences.”

Credit: FACEBOOK

Credit: FACEBOOK

“Murdrum”

Directed by Job Gailey

Overview: “A man wakes to find an identical clone of himself, but his consciousness can’t seem to pick a body.”

Credit: FACEBOOK

Credit: FACEBOOK

“Stoned”

Directed by J.W. Cox

Overview: “A Midwestern stoner must decide between being ‘managerial material’ or accepting her role as a gun wielding, drug dealing criminal when a conflict with a co-worker escalates.”

Credit: FACEBOOK

Credit: FACEBOOK

“Sundays with Dad”

Directed by Thomas Angeletti

Overview: A heartfelt comedy concerning a middle-aged son who discovers his elderly father finding companionship in a unique way.

A scene from "Sundays with Dad" directed by Thomas Angeletti.

Credit: FACEBOOK

Credit: FACEBOOK

“The Universe”

Directed by Adam S. Depew

Overview: “In a last-ditch effort to save earth, a man sacrifices himself and is forced to relive a series of suppressed memories that become smeared by the detonation of a stellar bomb. This paranormal explosion of thoughts begins to blur the lines between reality and fiction; the only way out is forward.”

Credit: FACEBOOK

Credit: FACEBOOK

Explore‘Ohio Goes to the Movies’ events to be hosted throughout the state

Catalano, a Plaza Theatre manager who spearheads the Plaza’s “Century of Cinema” series, says the lineup provides a strong cross-section of stories, themes and artistic visions.

“It’s a good collection of different types of genres, different types of movies,” Catalano said. “All of them are very well paced and very well made. Whenever you’re showing multiple people’s films, you’re always seeing a slice of representation of their personal story. There are real circumstances in these stories.”

Alicia Redmond, a multi-hyphenated artist, receives an Honorary Career Achievement Award at the 2023 Catalano Film Festival.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

He’s also cognizant of the appeal genres have whether the form is experimental, science fiction or a thriller.

“I always think of genre movies as putting the medicine in the applesauce,” Catalano said. “It’s more effective to make a genre movie instead of a straightforward drama due to subtext. People are still talking about ‘Night of the Living Dead’ because of its subtext. If a movie has some genre elements, you’re able to get more interesting messaging across that perhaps you couldn’t do in other films.”

Explore‘Forbidden Broadway’ in Dayton roasts more than 30 musical shows

This year’s festival will have an awards ceremony where numerous categories will be recognized including best picture, best director, best actor, best actress and best original screenplay. The John A. Russo Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented.

Catalano hopes audiences recognize the importance of supporting independent voices.

“There are a lot of great artists living among us,” he said. “We must continue to support the art community living here. Continued support of filmmakers in this region is crucial to originality. If you want to see new things you have to support independents.”

HOW TO GO

What: Catalano Film Festival

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 1

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Cost: $15

More info: myplazatheatre.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.