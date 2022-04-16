Miracle Clubhouse marks anniversary

“Throughout the years, the Miracle Clubhouse has worked with over 400 members – we’ve watched them reach employment and education goals; build confidence and skills; make friends and participate in the community,” says Clubhouse director Kathy Trick. “We offer meaningful work, education, friendships, and access to housing in a supportive, caring, dignified and respectful setting. Members of Miracle Clubhouse develop hope for recovery and achievement of their full human potential. We believe that recovery is possible with the help and support of others and the community.”

Community is indeed the basis of the Clubhouse model as is the belief that work and relationships are rehabilitative. " In the Clubhouse, members belong and are needed,” says Trick. " They engage in all aspects of daily operations, called the work-ordered day which takes place during Clubhouse hours which parallel typical business hours of the working community. "

Regardless of a member’s disability each has a contribution. Members and staff work side by side. There are no clinical therapies or treatment-oriented programs. Members volunteer to participate as they feel ready and according to their individual interests.

What they accomplish

Miracle Clubhouse work includes everything from preparing, cooking, and serving lunch to cleaning, fundraising and assisting one another with housing. Members help with orientation of new arrivals, new staff orientation and newsletters. They plan social activities and plant and maintain a garden each year.

“Through this work, skills and relationships are developed which lead to recovery and increased self-sufficiency, employment, and socialization in the broader community,” explains Trick. ”Clubhouses powerfully demonstrate that people with mental illness can and do lead productive, fulfilling lives. "

Some examples?

“Clubhouse helped me get a job and helped end my homelessness,” says Robert Bryant, a member since 2012. Carla Weaver, a member since 2013 says for her Clubhouse is “a place to belong and where people care about me. It helps me stay on track and work on my recovery. And that I am not just a diagnosis.”

Here’s what they need:

•Snack food for the Miracle Clubhouse snack bar (including granola bars, chips, crackers, peanuts)

•Cooking supplies (olive oil, butter, condiments, salad dressing, and gallon Ziploc bags)

•Office supplies (pens, dry erase markers, notebooks, paper clips, etc.)

•Personal hygiene products

• Gardening shovels, rakes, gloves, etc.

Drop off donations from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 243 Warren St., Dayton.

Miracle Clubhouse is an Accredited Clubhouse through Clubhouse International (www.clubhouse-intl.org), an evidence-based practice that has been shown to promote recovery from mental illness.

For more information, see www.gesmv.org or call coordinator Kathy Trick at (937) 262·7983 or k.trick@gesmv.org. On Facebook: www.facebook.com/miracleclubhouse

Other ways to get involved

The Miracle Clubhouse will host a community Open House and Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 with a short program at 11am. All are welcome to attend, learn more about the program, meet members, and tour the building.

The Clubhouse is also collaborating with The Mural Machine to paint the “Love You Mural” on Keowee Street. There will be a Community-Wide Workday from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 22. The Community Festival at the Mural is scheduled for Sunday, June 26.

