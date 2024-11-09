‘Modern Warrior LIVE,’ spotlighting the veteran experience, coming to National Museum of U.S. Air Force

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“‘Modern Warrior LIVE’ brings to light the emotional complexities of reintegrating into civilian life after service,” said Selene Martin, associate vice president of corporate affairs for CareSource Military & Veterans (CSMV), in a press statement. CSMV is an organization dedicated to improving health care access, delivery and outcomes for service members, retirees, veterans and their families.

“Through art, music and storytelling, ‘Modern Warrior LIVE’ gives a voice to veterans in a unique way that resonates with audience members,” Martin added. “This performance is a catalyst for the conversation about mental health during and after service — a pillar of health care we are passionate about at CareSource Military & Veterans.”

The music in the production is composed and performed by Farinacci, who is joined by musicians from around the country. The music particularly incorporates a wide range of U.S. and global musical influences, fueling the emotional depth of Poling’s story.

“We are grateful for partners like CareSource Military & Veterans for providing an incredible venue, full production and an audience ready to receive this emotionally raw experience,” said Poling in a press statement. “This performance deepens awareness of the psychological toll of war, the challenges veterans face upon returning home and the potential for healing and growth. We hope the audience leaves inspired to advocate for increased resources for our veterans.”

In addition to the performance, there will be a panel discussion featuring Poling, Farinacci, Bibb, and Jennifer DeFrancesco, Dayton VA Medical Center chief executive officer, as well as a nonprofit resource fair highlighting key programs and resources available to the veteran and military community. Organizations include:

· Better Business Bureau Veterans Program

· Blue Star Families/Elizabeth Dole Foundation

· CareSource/CSMV

· Dayton VA

· Disabled American Veterans

· Greater Miami Valley My Veteran Community/Soche

· Greene County Veteran Services

· Montgomery County Veteran Services

· Ohio Department of Veteran Services

· United Way Vets Link

· WPAFB Airmen & Family Readiness

“Modern Warrior LIVE” has been performed more than 125 times across the country. Organizers note the performance has reached more than 10,000 veterans, 30,000 civilians and has connected more than 4,000 veterans to mental health service providers.

HOW TO GO

What: “Modern Warrior LIVE”

When: 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Opening remarks begin at 6:35 p.m.

Where: National Museum of the United States Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Cost: Free

More info: Visit eventbrite or modernwarriorlive.org.