More eye-catching ArtWraps now on display in downtown Dayton

The colorful and creative ArtWraps have expanded throughout downtown Dayton.

An additional 15 ArtWraps designed by local artists have been installed onto electrical boxes around downtown, bringing the total number to 30.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership, in partnership with The Contemporary Dayton, the city of Dayton, CareSource and PNC Bank, launched the ArtWraps initiative in 2022 with the goal of turning ordinary, everyday objects, such as utility boxes, into works of art.

“ArtWraps have become a staple downtown art installation that can be seen and enjoyed by everyone,” said Katie Meyer, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a news release. “These lively pieces of artwork help showcase the vibrancy and colorful personality of our community. We are excited to see this program grow and bring even more local art to our downtown streets.”

A call for art was issued in June of 2023 inviting artists of all ages within a 50-mile radius of Dayton to submit their designs for consideration. Artists were encouraged to submit designs that would bring positivity, creativity, and vibrancy to downtown. The artists of the 15 winning designs have been awarded $500 and are recognized by name at the site of their completed ArtWraps design.

This year’s winning artists are:

Dave Scott, “Teddy’s World”

Jay Clark, “Black Girl Magic”

Aria Berry, “Connected”

Lydia Williamson, “Noodle Girl”

Isabella Collier, “Busy Izzy”

Julia Brown, “In Praise of the Sacred”

Zuri Ali Cole, “Wise Ones”

Amanda Darrah, “Truffles”

Emily Smith, “Growing Expressions”

Taliaferro Sebastian, “Walk in the Park”

Erin Smith-Glenn, “Golden Time of Day”

Matilda Prizler, “Beauty Inside”

Rachel DB, “Layers of Existence”

Iuliia Goncharuk, “Tropical Dream”

Hadley Rodebeck, “Colorblock Symphony: The Division of Bettas and Koi”

A map of all 30 ArtWraps designs can be found at downtowndayton.org/artwraps/.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

