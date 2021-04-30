More than 40 small businesses gearing up for Dayton’s May Sidewalk Sale

Downtown Dayton businesses are continuing to soak up the springtime sun as they prepare for May’s Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale.
The monthly downtown event is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 40 small businesses and locally-owned restaurants will expand their retail and dining space onto downtown’s sidewalks to welcome pedestrians.
“Whether you’re bringing mom down for shopping, lunch or a treat, or if you’re coming just for yourself, the Sidewalk Sale is a way for you to enjoy the outdoors and support our small businesses in downtown Dayton,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.
The sidewalk sale is also an opportunity to get out on the town with mom before Mother’s Day. Treat her to a day of shopping downtown or to a special brunch outing.
With graduations also taking place across the region, the sale is also a fun way to celebrate a grad’s accomplishment.
“The open-air experience will take place throughout the streets of downtown Dayton, and guests are invited to explore the entire footprint of the Sidewalk Sale, where they will find special attractions lining the pavement in front of their favorite downtown establishments,” stated the DDP release.
A map of the May Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale and a complete list of participating businesses and their special offerings during the event will be updated at www.downtowndayton.org/sidewalksale.