Mother, daughter continue to grow lemonade stand in Dayton

In 2019, Zs Lemonade Stand participated in its first pop-up at Deja Vu Hall on Salem Avenue in Dayton. The lemonade sold out and people kept coming back for more. Ever since then, “people have been going crazy over this lemonade,” Johnson said.

“It makes me really happy because every since I was little I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur,” Mccullar said. “For me to be a black, young girl and have my own business, it really surprises me.”

Zs Lemonade Stand started with regular, strawberry and peach lemonade. The business now has several other flavors like strawberry mango or strawberry watermelon, as well as pop-up flavors like mixed berry, pineapple or Arnold Palmer.

The lemonade is all natural — meaning they use real lemons and strawberries. Johnson said they do use some puree when it comes to flavors such as strawberry mango.

“I think our lemonade is more on the... sweeter side,” Johnson said. It’s like the perfect pinch of sour.”

Customers can get lemonade in 16 oz. pouches for $7 or the recently launched 32 oz. cartons for $10 at events.

Zs Lemonade Stand can also be found at:

Dayton Barbecue Company (5474 N. State Route 48 in Lebanon)

The Munchin’ Buddha (100 N. James H. McGee Blvd. in Dayton)

Lounge 43 (2339 N. Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton)

Johnson said they restock the businesses weekly.

She’s proud of how far they’ve come with their business and said they couldn’t do it without her mom, Tanya Johnson. In the future, their goal is longevity. They hope to have a food truck by next summer and to offer treats such as funnel cake fries, deep fried Oreos and deep fried cookie dough, along with the lemonade.

MORE DETAILS

Zs Lemonade Stand will be at Taste of Dayton from 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Kettering Field, located at 444 N. Bend Blvd. in Dayton.

For more information and updates, visit the business’s Facebook or Instagram (@zs_lemonade) pages.