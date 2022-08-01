dayton-daily-news logo
National Anthem tryouts open for UD’s 2022-23 season

Fans stand for the national anthem before a game between Dayton and Indiana State on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

43 minutes ago

National Anthem tryouts are now open for the University of Dayton’s 2022-2023 athletic season.

Organizers say in order to be considered you must submit an audition video. If chosen, you will have the chance to perform during a Dayton Athletics event this upcoming season. Deadline for submissions is Oct. 1.

National Anthem performance opportunities are limited and not guaranteed. Due to the volume of submissions, Dayton Athletics does not guarantee a response. However, all submissions will be reviewed, and if your submission is of interest to the Flyers, you will be contacted.

ExploreOver 35 events to keep you busy throughout August in Dayton

To apply or for more information, visit here.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

