National Anthem tryouts open for UD’s 2022-23 season

Organizers say in order to be considered you must submit an audition video. If chosen, you will have the chance to perform during a Dayton Athletics event this upcoming season. Deadline for submissions is Oct. 1.

National Anthem performance opportunities are limited and not guaranteed. Due to the volume of submissions, Dayton Athletics does not guarantee a response. However, all submissions will be reviewed, and if your submission is of interest to the Flyers, you will be contacted.