New carousel at Young’s Jersey Dairy opens in July

“Aunt Deb, a third generation Young and our “Chief Bean Counter,” has been lobbying for the carousel every opportunity she had for the past 10 years,” said John Young, the chief imagination executive, internet & otherwise (CIEIO). “She finally wore us down, and we can’t wait to see her vision become a reality.”

Young’s worked with Chance Rides in Wichita, Kansas to create the ride. Each animal is hand painted and the horses are decorated to represent Young’s Homemade Ice Cream colors. There will also be two chariots and a wheelchair-accessible seating option, the release said.

Several of the animals on the carousel have been “adopted” by local businesses and individuals with proceeds benefiting Rocking Horse Community Health Center in Springfield. Additional funds were raised for the nonprofit with engraved brick sales, which are featured on the patio outside of the carousel. A check presentation to the nonprofit will take place on opening night.

Other activities on opening night include a VIP reception and press conference, special guests and live music. The Young’s on the Moove Food Truck will be onsite.

The first to ride the carousel will be those who supported Young’s brick campaign or sponsored an animal, the release said. The attraction will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting July 12. Rides will cost $3 each and are included in Young’s Club Cowvin memberships, Family Value Wristband events and available for corporate picnics and events.

Construction on the carousel began in November 2023. The new, enclosed, climate-controlled building is located at the former site of a house that was used as office space, training center and storage.

Cowtherine’s Carousel will be operational year round. On Thursday nights from 6 to 8 p.m., “Moo-sical Chairs’' will be happening at the carousel. Guests are encouraged to dress according to each week’s theme for a chance to win a free Club Cowvin membership card. The first theme is “Milk-shake it Off” on July 18 featuring Taylor Swift songs.

More details

Young’s Jersey Dairy, located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs, is a family-owned and working dairy farm with a restaurant, event venue, miniature golf, driving range, batting cages, an animal petting area and soon-to-open carousel. The dairy is known for its homemade ice cream and farmstead cheese.

For more information and updates, visit youngsdairy.com or the dairy’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@youngsdairy).