New cocktail bar-coffee shop gearing up for grand opening in downtown Dayton

The Dayton Beer Company has taken a big step toward opening its new cocktail bar and coffee shop, part of its Dayton Barrel Works Artisan Distillery that has been in the works for more than a year adjacent to the craft brewery’s taproom at 324 E. Second St. in downtown Dayton.
“It’s official! We passed all final inspections and can open the cocktail and coffee bar,” the brewery and distillery’s founder, Peter Hilgeman, wrote on the distillery’s Facebook page. “Stay tuned for our grand opening dates!”
Hilgeman said in an interview that he is still finalizing the cocktail-bar and coffee-shop menus, but offered a glimpse of what’s to come.
“We’re going to open with 14 signature cocktails with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients and house-made syrups and bitters,” Hilgeman said. “The team we’ve hired has decades of experience in the cocktail industry and are very excited to showcase these drinks.”
The distillery’s coffee shop has partnered with Audacity Coffee of Kettering for a private-label coffee brand and will be serving Audacity’s coffee in the bar. “We will have all the regular coffee drinks and a few signatures,” Hilgeman said.
The 7,500-square-foot “Dayton Barrel Works Artisan Distillery” will produce a variety of spirits, including bourbon, vodka, gin, and a rotating list of experimental spirits, Hilgeman said a year ago when the project was unveiled.
The expansion includes a private event space on the second floor above what is currently the brewery’s offices and kitchen, Hilgeman said.
Dayton Beer Company opened in 2012 as a microbrewery and tasting room at 912 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering before launching its much larger production brewery and tap room in downtown Dayton in April 2015. In August 2016, the downtown brewery expanded to add food service to its brewery and tap room. In October 2017, it added its Lost Tunnel second label. The Kettering tap room shut down in 2017.
The expansion “allows us to get to the final vision I had for the brewery over eight years ago, to be more than just a place that makes beer,” Hilgeman said last August.