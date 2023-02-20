New event center opens in downtown Dayton

A new event center is opening in the former space of Basil’s on Market in downtown Dayton, according to a press release from Crawford Hoying, owner and developer of the Water Street District.
FH Event Center, located at 312 N. Patterson Blvd., is owned and operated by the owners of 1Eleven Flavor House, a Caribbean restaurant located at 111 W. First St.
“Our team is hoping to bring a new and show-stopping venue to the residents of Dayton and the surrounding areas, where our clients are blown away by the amenities and atmosphere,” said Demetrius Wright, owner of The FH Event Center. “We want to provide consumers with a once-in-a-lifetime, memorable event that keeps them coming back to host all of their events with The FH Event Center.”
The FH Event Center serves as a multi-functioning modern facility with indoor and outdoor spaces that can accommodate parties up to 125 guests.
The 4,800-square-foot indoor space features a main room with a large bar area, a kitchen and bridal suite. The 2,000-square-foot outdoor space has views of the Great Miami River.
According to the release, the venue can host a variety of events including weddings, receptions, corporate events and parties. Food and beverage packages are available as well as a preferred vendor listing for décor, photography, event planning, music, videography, florals and other party rental needs.
The FH Event Center joins several other businesses heading to the Water Street District. The district will add nearly 200 new apartments and 134 hotel rooms by late February and mid-March, significantly expanding the hospitality and living options downtown.
“With the AC Hotel by Marriott Dayton opening in March, the concept and close proximity of The FH Event Center will make for a great addition to Water Street District,” said Matt Starr, executive vice president of commercial real estate and leasing at Crawford Hoying.
Basil’s on Market closed its downtown Dayton location in August 2022 due to a variety of reasons including short-staffing and rising costs, according to co-owner Jeff Finkelstein.
For more information on event center, visit www.fheventcenter.com.
