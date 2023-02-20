New event center opens in downtown Dayton

According to the release, the venue can host a variety of events including weddings, receptions, corporate events and parties. Food and beverage packages are available as well as a preferred vendor listing for décor, photography, event planning, music, videography, florals and other party rental needs.

The FH Event Center joins several other businesses heading to the Water Street District. The district will add nearly 200 new apartments and 134 hotel rooms by late February and mid-March, significantly expanding the hospitality and living options downtown.

“With the AC Hotel by Marriott Dayton opening in March, the concept and close proximity of The FH Event Center will make for a great addition to Water Street District,” said Matt Starr, executive vice president of commercial real estate and leasing at Crawford Hoying.

Basil’s on Market closed its downtown Dayton location in August 2022 due to a variety of reasons including short-staffing and rising costs, according to co-owner Jeff Finkelstein.

For more information on event center, visit www.fheventcenter.com.