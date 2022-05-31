New farmers market to open Thursday in Wright-Dunbar neighborhood

Color Street Nails with Jen Harover - dry nail polish strips

Dayton Micro-Greens - micro-greens

Fine Art by HD - original artwork

His & Hers Creations - crochet towels and dish rags, coasters/trivets, paracord bracelets

HullaBallew Boutique - children’s clothing, burp cloths, wash rags, felt toys, teething toys

Midnight Pleasure - bath and beauty products, massage items, mugs, window signs

Simply Samantha Boutique - resin jewelry, clothing, accessories

Speakeasy Sweets - cake balls and cake pops, breakfast goods, cupcakes in a jar

Stillwater Valley Orchard - garlic, heirloom apples and pears, preserves, spice blends, teas

Plesa told Dayton.com the idea behind starting a weeknight market was to give her business and fellow 2nd Street Market vendors another market to sell their products.

“We’re also going to be starting with a bunch of first-time vendors,” she said. “So, it’s really exciting to give people who’ve wanted to do this, but haven’t for one reason or another, that chance to get out there and learn and branch out on their own.”

Each Oak & Ivy Family Market will also have an “event within the event.” Plesa said this week’s market will featuring a seedling giveaway. Future events are expected to include a back to school supply giveaway and book giveaway.

Plesa explained shopping local and supporting local has always been her passion and the market is a continuation. She said shopping local allows residents to talk one-on-one with creators and receive products with a personal touch.

“We’re just trying to bring everyone together,” Plesa said. “My whole driving force behind this is to bring the community and families together. People can shop, relax, get to know each other and have fun.”

Oak & Ivy Family Market is located at 700 Anderson Goodrich Court in Dayton. For more information, visit www.oakandivymarket.com or the market’s Facebook page.