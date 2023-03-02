New ice cream window to open in Washington Twp.

Customers will be able to order soft serve in a cup, cake cone or waffle cone as a kid’s portion or regular portion. The owners said they will also have pup cups, hence the name Goldies. Head and Maney each have a golden retriever and Gabbard grew up with them.

“We want to bring joy and happiness through soft serve to Centerville,” the owners said.

Goldies Flavored Soft Serve will operate as a walk-up window only and is expected to be seasonal. The owners said they will be partnering with local schools and sports teams where a portion of their proceeds will be donated back to the community.

As the soft serve shop gears up for its first season, they are hiring. For more information, visit www.goldiessoftserve.com or the establishment’s Facebook page.