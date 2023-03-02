New ice cream window to open in Washington Twp.

Three Centerville neighbors who have become friends over the last three years are opening a new soft serve walk-up window in Washington Twp.
Goldies Flavored Soft Serve, located at 9352 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, is expected to open in early April and will have 48 different soft serve flavors with an infinite amount of combinations.
Owners Alex Gabbard, Jason Head and Scott Maney told Dayton.com they are dads who love to get together with their families and go out for ice cream. They noticed a lack of options on soft serve flavors and wanted to bring more to the Dayton area.
Goldies Flavored Soft Serve will have traditional flavors like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry to unique flavors like apple pie, root beer, red velvet cake, pina colada, English toffee, cotton candy and more. The soft serve dairy base is from Borden Dairy, the owners said.
Customers will be able to order soft serve in a cup, cake cone or waffle cone as a kid’s portion or regular portion. The owners said they will also have pup cups, hence the name Goldies. Head and Maney each have a golden retriever and Gabbard grew up with them.
“We want to bring joy and happiness through soft serve to Centerville,” the owners said.
Goldies Flavored Soft Serve will operate as a walk-up window only and is expected to be seasonal. The owners said they will be partnering with local schools and sports teams where a portion of their proceeds will be donated back to the community.
As the soft serve shop gears up for its first season, they are hiring. For more information, visit www.goldiessoftserve.com or the establishment’s Facebook page.
