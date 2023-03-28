New neighborhood bar to open in Xenia

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The couple met in Florida over 15 years ago. They have bartending experience and plan to bring some of their favorite aspects from Florida establishments to the Xenia community. Chrissy explained she misses the beach and the bar makes her feel at home.

When they acquired the building six years ago, Chrissy said it was a mess, so they gutted it and cleaned it up. The building most recently housed 5 Points Tavern, which closed in 2012. Jeremiah noted the building housed one of the first fire houses in Xenia in the 1800s.

The couple said they hope to eventually expand the bar by having a full menu of homecooked meals, 24-hour food service and Sunday youth days where kids can learn to play pool, darts or just have a safe place to hang out.

“We just want a nice, hometown place where you can hang out, have fun and feel comfortable,” Jeremiah said.

Waydo’s Sand Bar is currently hiring for bartenders, bar backs and weekend security. For more information, visit the bar’s Facebook page.