New restaurant applies for liquor license in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood

A new restaurant could be coming soon to the Breitenstrater Square Shopping Center on Patterson Road in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood.

According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Mamasitas LLC DBA Mamasitas applied for several permits on Sept. 7 for 1060-1062 Patterson Road in Dayton. The restaurant applied for D-1, D-2, D-3, D-3A, D-5 and D-6 permits. According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, the permits are defined as follows:

The D-1 permit is for beer sales on/off premises until 1 a.m.

The D-2 permit is for wine and pre-packaged low proof mixed beverages sales on/off until 1 a.m.

The D-3 permit is for on premises only consumption of high-proof spirits until 1 a.m.

The D-3A permit extends sale hours until 2:30 am.

The D-5 permit allows for on/off sales of beer, wine, pre-packaged low proof mixed beverages, and on premises only consumption of high-proof spirits all until 2:30 a.m.

The D-6 permit allows for the sale of liquor on Sunday.

The new restaurant would be located in the former space of Myracles Bar and Grill. The site previously housed Paradise Key Cafe South and Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers.

As soon as we learn more about Mamasitas, we will update this story.