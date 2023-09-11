New restaurant applies for liquor license in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By
13 minutes ago
X

A new restaurant could be coming soon to the Breitenstrater Square Shopping Center on Patterson Road in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood.

According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Mamasitas LLC DBA Mamasitas applied for several permits on Sept. 7 for 1060-1062 Patterson Road in Dayton. The restaurant applied for D-1, D-2, D-3, D-3A, D-5 and D-6 permits. According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, the permits are defined as follows:

ExploreCelebrate beer, local brewing this weekend in downtown Dayton
  • The D-1 permit is for beer sales on/off premises until 1 a.m.
  • The D-2 permit is for wine and pre-packaged low proof mixed beverages sales on/off until 1 a.m.
  • The D-3 permit is for on premises only consumption of high-proof spirits until 1 a.m.
  • The D-3A permit extends sale hours until 2:30 am.
  • The D-5 permit allows for on/off sales of beer, wine, pre-packaged low proof mixed beverages, and on premises only consumption of high-proof spirits all until 2:30 a.m.
  • The D-6 permit allows for the sale of liquor on Sunday.

The new restaurant would be located in the former space of Myracles Bar and Grill. The site previously housed Paradise Key Cafe South and Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers.

As soon as we learn more about Mamasitas, we will update this story.

ExploreEthnosh Dayton returns in October after long hiatus
In Other News
1
Test drive electric cars, enjoy food trucks at EcoFest in Kettering
2
Celebrate beer, local brewing this weekend in downtown Dayton
3
Dayton Seafood Fest coming to Yellow Cab Tavern
4
5 new restaurants, cafes in Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Twp.
5
Napoli’s Pizza to open second location in Beavercreek

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top